Severe Thunderstorm warning until 10PM for central Porter County in northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Porter County in northwestern Indiana…
* Until 1000 PM CDT
* At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincoln
Hills, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Valparaiso, Lincoln Hills and Kvpz.
Including the following interstate…
Indiana I-90 between mile markers 34 and 37.