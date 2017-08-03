× Severe Thunderstorm warning until 10PM for central Porter County in northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 1000 PM CDT

* At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincoln

Hills, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Valparaiso, Lincoln Hills and Kvpz.

Including the following interstate…

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 34 and 37.