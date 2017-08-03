× Scattered thunderstorms developing in parts of the Chicago area late this Thursday morning/early afternoon

Weather radar indicates widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are quickly developing late this Thursday morning over portions of the Chicago area. Storms will be moving northeast about 30 miles per hour. Stronger storms could have wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour and brief heavy downpours.

Latest Metro Weather radar display…

