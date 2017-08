Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's Lollapalooza weekend, when some of you will consume too much and not shower for 3 days, while many others will spend the weekend talking about how awful Lollapalooza is.

If you fall into either category, this is a must-watch. Pat Tomasulo breaks down the do's and don'ts (OK, mostly don'ts) of attending the music festival, in a new edition of "The Voice of Reason."

A new installment EVERY THURSDAY. Subscribe on YouTube and check back for future installments.