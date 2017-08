CHICAGO–Construction started Thursday on two new athletic fields for Chicago Public Schools.

City officials broke ground on a turf soccer and baseball field at Welles High School in the West Town neighborhood.

They’re also breaking ground on a baseball and softball field at Roberto Clemente High School. ┬áThat project will include a sodded turf field for practice and recreation.

The total cost of the fields is $3.5 million.

They’re expected to be complete this fall.