× More strong thunderstorms moving through portions of Will, Grundy and Kankakee Counties until 9PM CDT

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILL…SOUTHEASTERN

GRUNDY AND KANKAKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT…

At 835 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Channahon to near Herscher. Movement was

northeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Channahon, Manteno, Wilmington,

Manhattan, Braidwood, Coal City, Diamond, Elwood, Herscher, St. Anne,

Chebanse, Braceville, Aroma Park, Lakewood Shores, Essex, South

Wilmington and Godley.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 231 and 245.

I-57 between mile markers 302 and 325.