× Mesoscale severe weather outlook – Includes portion of the Chicago area – Watch unlikely

Mesoscale Discussion 1440

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

0518 PM CDT Thu Aug 03 2017

Areas affected…Southern WI…extreme eastern IA…and

northern/central IL

Concerning…Severe potential…Watch unlikely

Valid 032218Z – 040045Z

Probability of Watch Issuance…20 percent

SUMMARY…Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible into the

early evening, with hail and locally strong wind gusts being the

primary threats from southern Wisconsin and extreme eastern Iowa

into parts of northern and central Illinois. A tornado threat

cannot be ruled out, mainly in southern Wisconsin. However, the

limited potential for severe storm coverage is expected to preclude

the need for a watch.

DISCUSSION…Late afternoon surface analysis showed an area of low

pressure centered in southwest WI with a cold front trailing to the

south-southwest through extreme eastern IA to northwest to western

MO, while a warm front extended east through southern WI into

central Lower MI. Objective analyses through the late afternoon

indicated the environment in the wake of earlier convection and east

of the cold front across southern WI and northern/central IL has

destabilized some, despite weak midlevel lapse rates, with MLCAPE of

1000-1500 J/kg.

Stronger forcing for ascent (attendant to a progressive upper MS

Valley shortwave trough) appears to be spreading across the cold

front and warm sector, at this time, per water vapor imagery with a

band of 40-50 kt westerly 500-mb winds per area VAD data across

WI/northern IL. Although storms have developed along the cold

front, weak midlevel lapse rates and veered low-level winds appear

to be limiting the coverage thus far of stronger/sustained storms.

Although effective bulk shear of 30-40 kt suggests organized storms

will be possible as the cold front and shortwave trough advance east

this evening, veered low-level winds should continue to limit

convergence and greater coverage of storms along the cold front.

The tornado threat appears to be greatest with any storms that

interact with the warm front, where low-level shear is the greatest.

Stronger surface vorticity and surface-3 km MLCAPE of 100-125 J/kg,

objectively analyzed in vicinity of the lake breeze in northeast IL

to southeast WI, suggest an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled

out. Despite the tornado potential, the coverage of storms is

expected to remain limited through the evening.