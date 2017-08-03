Lunchbreak: Bucatini alla carbonara, prepared by Monteverde Restaurant and Pastificio chef Sarah Grueneberg

Chef Sarah Grueneberg

Monteverde Restaurant and Pastificio

1020 W. Madison Street

Chicago

(312) 888-3041

monteverdechicago.com/

Event:

Chicago Gourmet’s 10th Anniversary Italian Feast on the Chicago Riverwalk

Thursday, September 21

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

$175.00

Chicago Riverwalk between Wells St. and LaSalle St.

For tickets and more information:

www.chicagogourmet.org/

Bucatini alla Carbonara

Serves 2

Ingredients:

6 oz bucatini pasta

2 oz ground guanciale (small dice and pulse in the food processor)

2 oz guanciale, large dice

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus garnish

6 eggs, separated, yolks reserved

3/4 cup pecorino Romano, grated, little more for garnish

3/4 cup water

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil (6-7qt). Add 4 Tbs of salt and bucatini, and cook until al dente (2 minutes less of package instructions. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta cooking water). Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add diced guanciale and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cooked guanciale to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. In the same pan, add the ground guanciale and black pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and add the pasta to the pan. Turn heat to low and reserve. Beat the egg yolks and pecorino in a medium bowl until combined, mix a 1/2 cup of pasta water into the mixture. Using tongs, add the pasta to the mixing bowl and mix with the egg mixture. Place the bowl back over the pasta water pot and mix until the sauce thickens. If pasta seems dry, add the remaining reserved cooking water to loosen. Plate the pasta and garnish with a pinch of pecorino, black pepper and the rendered chunks of guanciale. Serve Immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio