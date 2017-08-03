Lollapalooza in Grant Park being evacuated due to weather

CHICAGO – Grant Park is being evacuated due to weather at this hour.

Lollapalooza came to an early end around 9 p.m. wen festival goers were alerted via the app that the park was being evacuated.

So @muse just performed in pouring down rain. Then Matt Bellamy said they had to leave. #Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/K9b0adOZs8 — Dead Eyes (@DeadEyes105) August 4, 2017

Tonight's performances will not resume. Please make your way toward shelter, away from Grant Park. pic.twitter.com/3BTAU2Lhf1 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 4, 2017

Grant Park is being evacuated due to weather. Please make your way to the nearest exit. https://t.co/U5S24qzchL pic.twitter.com/lhGRsJGBW5 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 4, 2017

The 4-day festival kicked off under a mix of clouds and sun.

The rain came through a few times, most heavily around 9 p.m. causing some revelers to head for the exits a little early.

Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse and Arcade Fire are headlining this year’s event. The music festival runs from Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Over 170 acts are booked for the four-day festival. The full lineup is on the Lollapalooza’s website

