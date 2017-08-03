IPRA reopens investigation into 2014 fatal police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Independent Police Review Authority is reopening its investigation into a 2014 Chicago police shooting that ignited protests and led to a federal lawsuit.

The agency will re-examine the death of 19-year-old Roshad McIntosh, who was shot by officers on the West Side on on August 24th, 2014.

Police say he pointed a gun at them.

His family's lawsuit claims he was unarmed when police chased him into a yard and shot him as he was trying to surrender.

IPRA officials decided to reopen the case after a request from the family, and after they examined the original investigation.

In a statement the agency says they “found sufficient reason to reopen the case ... This is not an indication that the findings will be modified, but only that further investigation is necessary.”

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office did not file criminal charges after the initial investigation. But a spokesperson tells WGN News if IPRA finds any new evidence, they will re-evaluate it.