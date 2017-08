Who wants FREE Starbucks macchiatos? We do!

The coffee chain is running a BOGO (buy one get one free) event called “Meet for Macchiatos” that runs for five days at participating stores.

Yay for more coffee dates! 🤗 Buy one macchiato, get one free. 8/3-8/7, 2-5 PM. U.S. only. #MeetForMacchiatos pic.twitter.com/l7sgG5e1F7 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 3, 2017

So from Thursday, August 3 through Monday, August 7 from 2-5 p.m., buy any size Macchiato, hot or iced, and get one free.

International Friendship Day is August 6, so Starbucks says they are extending the celebration so you can enjoy a drink with your bestie.