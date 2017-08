Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- If you notice thousands of teenagers taking over the Loop -- it can only mean one thing: the Lollapalooza 4-day festival is officially underway.

WGN's Dean Richards was there as the gates opened, and talked to excited music fans who traveled from near and far for Lolla.

Watch the video in the player above

Headed to Lollapalooza 2017? Here's everything you need to know