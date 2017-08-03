Fire midfielder Dax McCarty stops by Sports Feed on Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Twenty-four hours ago, he was taking the field in front of a sold out crowd at Soldier Field, ready to take on one of the best international clubs in soccer.

Dax McCarty was a member of the MLS All-Stars as they faced Real Madrid in the annual showcase that came to Chicago for the second time in history. Soldier Field was packed full of fans who watched the teams battle to a 1-1 draw, won by the visitors in a shootout.

In fact, the Fire midfielder nearly scored the game-tying goal in the final minutes with a header off a free kick. It bounced off the post but was deflected in by a teammate Dom Dwyer to even the game.

On Thursday night, McCarty was on the set of Sports Feed talking about his All-Star experience and the successful first half of the season for the Fire. He also took some time to talk about growing up in Florida with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Dax's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.