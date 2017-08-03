× Father of 5 shot and killed while watering lawn on South Side

CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed while watering his lawn on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say 46-year-old man was outside his home in the 5600 block of South Richmond in Gage Park around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a black Cadillac SUV pulled up and a suspect fired shots from inside the vehicle.

The man was hit and the vehicle fled.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His identity is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.