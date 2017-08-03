× Cubs game against Diamondbacks delayed due to weather

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks game scheduled Thursday afternoon has been delayed due to weather.

Severe weather is moving through the Chicago area causing strong storms and thunderstorms in some parts. Some storms could have damaging winds, hail and downpours.

The Cubs tweeted that the game will begin at approximately 2:50 p.m.

When the game at Wrigley Field resumes, it will air on Comcast SportsNet Chicago.

For the latest weather update, go to wgntv.com/weather.