× Cold front moving into Chicago western Suburbs at 8PM CDT

The cold front triggering widespread shower and thunderstorms this evening was oriented north-south along the Interstate-39 corridor at 8PM CDT this Thursday evening. As the front continues east at about 30-35 miles per hour, showers/thunderstorms will end along with rising pressure, winds shifting to the west and dewpoints slowly falling along with the temperatures after the front passes a given location.

Follow the movement of the cold front along the back edge of the precipitation band shown on the Regional Weather radar mosaic below.

Current Regional Weather Radar mosaic…