Cold front bears down on Chicago – storms move through near-west and southern suburbs and on through Chicago by 10-10:30PM

Update 9:35PM CDT...

Thunderstorms with heavy downpours and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour were moving out of Cook and Will Counties headed into northwest Indiana. Strong storms were expected in eastern Lake into Porter Counties in Indiana until 10PM CDT..

At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from New Chicago to Lakes Of The Four Seasons to

near Forest City. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Crown Point,

Chesterton, Lake Station, Porter, Hebron, Burns Harbor, Lakes Of The

Four Seasons, Wheeler, Boone Grove, South Haven, Lincoln Hills,

Malden, Winfield, New Chicago and Kouts.

Update 9:20PM CDT…

Strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours and potential hail/wind gusts to 50 miles per hour will move through the City of Chicago and south into Lake Michigan and northwest Indiana by 10PM CDT…persons in the path of these storms should take cover.

As the cold front bears down on Chicago the band of showers and thunderstorms will move through the near-west, southern suburbs and farther south between 9 and 10:30PM CDT. Several storms embedded in this wide band are strong and capable of producing wind gusts to 50 miles per hour, hail and heavy localized flood-producing downpours..

At the current movement the cold front and back edge of the band of storms looks be moving into northwest Indiana as we approach Midnight CDT.

