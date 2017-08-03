Clever flight pattern draws shape of exact plane flying it

You’ve heard of sky-writing? Well flight teams from Chicago-based Boeing took that concept to a whole new level today.

They had to put new Rolls Royce airplane engines through an 18-hour endurance test. Rather than just flying random patterns, they used a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to “draw” a Dreamliner.

The gif this @BoeingAirplanes 787 drawn with a 787 deserves. Still in the air at https://t.co/ltUSXWvJ2a pic.twitter.com/FOWMsfqYW1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

Flight Radar 24 captured the radar signature of the plane as it left Boeing field in Seattle. The work of art begins near in the upper peninsula of Michigan and continues across 22 states. The left wing is over southern Texas. The tail touches Huntsville, Alabama. And the nose of the plane points to Washington state, home to Boeing’s commercial airplane division.

The test flight concluded at noon Chicago time.