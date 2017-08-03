× Chicago’s talking statues

There is so much public art in Chicago it’s sometimes hard to see. But, if you take the time to listen to some of the statue’s stories, WGN’s Steve Sanders says there is much to learn about Chicago history.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hope you will share this story. And if you'd like even more information about public art in Chicago, click these links or go to the WGN-TV Facebook page.

http://www.statuestorieschicago.com/

http://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/facilities/artworks-monuments/

https://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/yopa/yopa1.html

http://www.singlondon.org/

https://www.terraamericanart.org/2017/04/04/terra-foundation-announces-art-design-chicago-yearlong-initiative-in-2018-exploring-the-enduring-impact-of-chicagos-art-and-design-legacy/

http://www.driehausfoundation.org/