Chicagoans organize protest to save Wrigleyville Taco Bell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Whether it's the late-night munchies after catching a Cubs game or just grabbing a quick bite, the Taco Bell in Wrigleyville has been a source of affordable, scrumptious food for many years.

So when news broke Wednesday that the Taco Bell was coming down, Lakeview residents CJ Black and Zoe Burton knew they had to act fast to save their beloved fast-food joint. They created a Facebook event for a protest called "Save the Wrigleyville Taco Bell." With over 1,700 people interested, 750 people confirmed to attend the event,.

"Taco Bell has been a place that we've been out with friends with and there's a lot of good stories there," Black said in a phone interview with WGN Morning News, calling the restaurant a "beacon of hope."

The protest is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Taco Bell, 1111 W. Addison.

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Goodbye Wrigleyville Taco Bell. I will always love you. pic.twitter.com/5la5JOKc1s — barstool carl (@barstoolcarl) August 2, 2017