× As Yoan Moncada returns to the White Sox, Willy Garcia out 4-6 weeks with broken jaw

CHICAGO – It’s a mix of good and bad for the White Sox when it comes to a frightening collision that occurred in the outfield at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday evening.

First the good: Top prospect Yoan Mocada, who suffered a contusion on his leg in the collision with teammate Willy Garcia going for a fly ball in the sixth inning against the Blue Jays, will return to the White Sox lineup tonight in Boston. He’ll bat fourth and play second base in the first of a four-game series with the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Now the bad: A CT scan showed that Garcia has a broken jaw from the collision. He’ll have to undergo a procedure to put in a metal plate in his jaw and will be out 4-to-6 weeks.

In his first MLB season, Garcia has played in 40 games and is hitting .258 with two homers and 11 RBIs. Moncada, who is the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com, has played in 12 games since his July call-up and is batting just .105 with a homer and six RBIs.