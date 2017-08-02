WGN-TV to air special ‘Violence: The New Plague’

CHICAGO, August 2, 2017 – In support of those who have been affected by violence, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “Violence: The New Plague” on Sunday, August 6 at 6pm CT. The half-hour special will also be streamed live on WGNTV.com. An encore will be seen Sunday, August 13 at 12pm CT on CLTV.

Violence in Chicago doesn’t just affect those in dangerous neighborhoods. It’s become a healthcare crisis that affects us all. Hosted by WGN’s Dina Bair, “Violence: The New Plague” looks at the problem through a public health lens and includes in-depth reports as seen through the eyes of those on the front lines of this ongoing emergency:

A trauma surgeon at Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital, who tends to multiple gunshot victims every day.

A Chicago man who has been a victim of gun violence and now spends his days trying to prevent street violence.

A local priest, who has opened his doors to gang members and transformed his church into a makeshift field hospital.

A Mercy Home for Boys & Girls resident, who deals with anxiety and anger from growing up in a violent neighborhood.

