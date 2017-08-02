WGN-TV presents the 16th annual Back To School Kids Fair

CHICAGO, August 2, 2017 – The 16th annual “WGN-TV Back-to-School Kids Fair” will be held Friday, August 11th, 6-9am at the WGN-TV Studios, located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago. WGN Morning News will broadcast live from the event. The FREE FAIR will feature food, fun, health screenings, safety tips and everything parents need to get kids ready for school. Text FAIR to 97999 to get a Kids Fair reminder sent to your phone. Public transportation is recommended as parking is extremely limited. Visitors to the WGN-TV Kids Fair should use the FREE parking lot located at 3900 N. Rockwell St., just east of the Chicago River and accessed from Irving Park Rd. This is the same lot used for remote parking for Chicago Cubs games.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED PARKING INFORMATION.

There will be plenty of entertainment including performances from The Jesse White Tumblers , DreamWorks, and more. Fun activities include face painting, a petting zoo, mascots, inflatable Bounce Houses R Us bouncers and a dunk tank. A fashion show will be provided by Fashion Outlets of Chicago. O’Leary’s Fire Truck Tours will be bringing a fire truck and a Dalmatian. Kids will also be able to learn new things about the animal kingdom at the Brookfield Zoo and Shedd Aquarium booths. Bronzeville Children’s Museum will lead kids in fun-filled fitness activities. The StoryBus and Open Books , and will be available for some reading and story time.

The Happiness Club, The Performer’s School, and magician James Sanden will be in attendance and performing for children. A-Z Entertainment DJ/Karaoke, Santa’s Village Azoosment Park, and balloon artist Smarty Pants will also be present to keep children entertained throughout the morning.

Quill , and Lakeshore Learning will be generously donating school supplies to Chicago area kids. Other supplies will be available at the WGN booth’s “Wheel-of-Fun,” compliments of Cook Brothers . Other “Wheel-of-Fun” sponsors include: Pepsi , Culver’s , SkinnyPop Popcorn , Meridian Health, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Blackhawks. The official T-shirt vendor is Art-Flo .

Fairgoers can take photos with team mascots from the Chicago Sky (Sky Guy), Chicago Fire (Sparky), Chicago Red Stars (Supernova), Chicago Dogs, Chicago Wolves (Skates), Chicago Cubs (Clark) and Chicago White Sox (Southpaw).

Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Care Van will provide immunizations to all visitors (PLEASE BRING YOUR IMMUNIZATION RECORDS). In addition, Vision & Sensory Integration Institute, will provide free vision screenings, Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Van will provide free dental checks, and there will also be oral cancer screenings. Chicago Health Medical Group will also be giving away activity pads & crayons. PLS® Financial Services will be handing out backpacks. Others booths include New York Life Insurance Company, Tutoring Chicago, Metropolitan Family Services, Resurrection University, Nyhan, Bambrick, Kinzie & Lowry, Aspira Charter Schools, and First Student Bus . Be sure to bring your child’s vaccine records so that Presence Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago can fully complete your child’s school forms and be ready for the first day of school.

Attendees can also check out the RTA booth, and the Illinois Secretary of State child safety seat checkpoint booth which will answer questions about child seat safety. American Income Life will also be providing safety tips. SportClips will generously provide free haircuts to students. Abt Electronics will be on hand with the latest in back-to-school gadgetry. Thanks to Chicagoland North Corvette Club for their assistance with parking.

In addition, attendees can visit the Dunkin’ Donuts sampling van and Body Armor and Pepsi booth for free refreshments. Connie’s Pizza and Ann Sather will join the fair once again. Eli’s Cheesecake, Power Crunch, GoGo Squeez , Pretzel Crisps , Moo & Oink, Lifeway Kefir, and Costco will be providing food and drinks for our guests.

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com