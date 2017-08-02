WGN anchor loses it over ‘that’s what she said’ joke mash-up from ‘The Office’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The WGN Morning News went off the rails -- again -- this time thanks to a mash-up of "that's what she said" jokes from the hilarious television show "The Office."

Anchor Larry Potash was in tears after the mash-up aired during the 9 a.m. newscast. It's unclear exactly what joke did him in, but he couldn't stop cracking up during Paul Konrad's weather forecast. He was still laughing as the team went to commercial break -- and it didn't help that Mike Toomey made one more "that's what she said" joke in his tease to upcoming segments in the newscast.

