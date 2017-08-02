USPS releasing new ‘Protect Pollinators’ Forever stamps

CHICAGO — The U.S. Postal Service is buzzing about their new Forever Stamps coming out Thursday.

The Postal Service is issuing Protect Pollinators Forever stamps to pay tribute to the beauty and importance of pollinators such as bees. The stamps feature images of the monarch butterfly and the western honeybee, two of the continent’s most notable pollinators.

“Bees, butterflies and other pollinators sustain our ecosystem and are a vital natural resource,” U.S. Postal Service Judicial Officer Gary Shapiro, said in a press release. “They are being threatened and we must protect them.”

Those interested in buying the stamps can order them from the Postal Service’s website or head to their local post office.