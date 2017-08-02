× U of I drops to No. 14 on list of top party schools

CHICAGO — The Princeton Review came out with its list of the top party schools in the nation, and the Illini dropped down in ranking.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign dropped down to the No. 14 party school in the country. Last year, it was No. 3. The Illini partied their way to the top of the list in 2015.

Tulane University was listed as the No. 1 party school this year.

The top five party schools are as follows:

Tulane University West Virginia University Bucknell University Syracuse University University of Wisconsin-Madison

When it came to the schools with the least happy students, the Illinois Institute of Technology came in at No. 7.

For a full list of the Princeton Review’s rankings, visit their website.