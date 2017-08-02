× Taco Bell in Wrigleyville is closing: report

CHICAGO — Cubs fans will soon have to say good-bye to another fast food favorite in Wrigleyville.

The Taco Bell directly across the street from Wrigley Field, located at 1111 W. Addison Street, is set to close likely by next summer.

According to a report by Crain’s Chicago Business Wednesday, West Addison Development paid $8.9 million for the property in June.

The developer unveiled plans to build a three-story retail and restaurant complex on the property.

The Taco Bell location’s lease is through July 2018.

