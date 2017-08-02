Cook County beverage tax begins: Here’s what products you’ll pay more for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's going to cost a lot more to buy sugary drinks in Cook County.

The penny-per-ounce tax went into effect overnight. However, the future of the tax is uncertain after the Illinois Retail Merchants Association on Tuesday appealed a judge's dismissal of a lawsuit to bar the tax.

Under the tax, drinks in a bottle, or from a fountain machine, are taxable. But on-demand, custom-sweetened beverages, such as those mixed by a server, aren't subject to the tax.

Here's how the tax affects you

What will be taxed:

Regular and diet sodas

Ready to drink sweetened coffees and teas

Sports and energy drinks

Any non-100% fruit or vegetable juice

What won't be taxed:

100% fruit juice

Unsweetened sparkling waters

Juice concentrates and drink mixes like Crystal Light

Custom-sweetened drinks

Milk and infant formula

Drinks for medical use

Abid Moinuddin owns Chicken Planet in Chicago's Loop. Soda at the restaurant was $1 a glass with free refills. Now he says he doesn't know what to charge.

Moinuddin reports he pays $75 for a box of soda mix. Starting Wednesday, he'll pay $35 more in taxes. He says refills won't be free.