× Strong to severe thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area Thursday afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of Illinois, southern Wisconsin as well as eastern Iowa and northwest Indiana in a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The best chance of severe storms across the Chicago area (northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana) will be Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

A center of low pressure over northern Iowa will have a warm front extending east across southern Wisconsin and a cold front to the south into Missouri See map forecast Thursday map below). This low pressure system will move east during the day Thursday with thunderstorms along and north of the warm front from early in the day on and a band of strong to severe thunderstorms expected to develop along and ahead of the cold front as it crosses the Mississippi River and moves through northern Illinois into northwest Indiana. Biggest threat with storms in the Chicago area will be damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours that could cause local flooding.