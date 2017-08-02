× Northwestern professor issued arrest warrant in River North fatal stabbing

CHICAGO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Northwestern associate professor and a University of Oxford employee in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in a Near North Side apartment.

On Monday, a Cook County judge issued arrest warrants for NU Associate professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, and University of Oxford employee Andrew Warren, 56.

The two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranheau — who was found Thursday night in a River North apartment at 540 North State.

Authorities say the two should be considered armed and dangerous.

This statement was released by the Northwestern University Vice President for University Relations:

Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology-immunology, has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering the Northwestern University campuses. There is no indication of any risk to the Northwestern community from this individual at this time. Lathem has been a faculty member in the department of microbiology-immunology since 2007. This is now a criminal matter under investigation by the appropriate authorities, and Northwestern University is cooperating in that investigation.

