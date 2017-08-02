Mike “Hollywood” Jimenez discusses his latest victory on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - About five weeks ago, he appeared on Sports Feed in hopes of earning some hardware in his latest fight in Rosemont.

On Wednesday, Mike Jimenez got to show it off.

After beating Aaron Pryor Jr. in a split decision back in June, the local boxer picked up the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight world title. That was one of two belts he brought into his latest appearance on Sports Feed on Wednesday night.

He spoke with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about the victory and what it could mean for his career moving forward. You can watch Mike's discussion in the video above.