Midday Fix: Cannoli siciliani, prepared by Eataly pastry chef Katia Delogu

Katia Delogu, Head Pastry Chef

Eataly

43 E. Ohio Street

Chicago

www.eataly.com/

Cannoli Siciliani

Ingredients:

1 cup pastry flour

2 Tbs butter

6 1/4 tsp sugar

2 tsp cocoa powder

1 whole egg

1/4 cup Marsala wine

1/3 tsp salt

rice or peanut oil

Directions:

Mix the dry ingredients; mix the wet ingredients; combine. Mix the dough using an electric or counter top mixer. Let the dough rest for two hours in the fridge. Roll the dough out until thin, about 1/8-inch. Use a circular cookie cutter, cup, or bowl, to cut the dough to your desired size (the bigger the circle, the bigger your cannoli will be). Use cannoli molds to shape each circle, and seal on the edge with a bit of egg wash.

In a pot, heat the oil to 235 Fahrenheit (use enough oil to completely submerge your cannoli molds). Once heated, use tongs to fry each cannolo shell to your desired level of crispiness. When done, remove from oil, use a glove or towel to remove from mold, and let cool. Repeat until all shells are fried

Filling:

2 cups cow’s milk ricotta*

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup chocolate shavings/chips, candied oranges or pistachio

Directions:

Sift your ricotta and mix with sugar until completely dissolved. Then, fold in your favorite ingredient to flavor the filling. For the most traditional filling, we recommend candied orange peel.

*The most traditional recipe for cannoli calls for sheep’s milk ricotta. If you choose to use sheep’s milk ricotta, simply double the amount of sugar that the recipe calls for.

To Fill:

Add the ricotta filling to a pastry bag. Squeeze it into the shells from each side, then dip in your desired topping (think: crushed pistachios or chocolate chips), and finish with a dusting of powdered sugar.

For best results, fill your cannoli just before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Eataly Head Pastry Chef Katia Delogu