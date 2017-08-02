Meet the Norwegian remixing your favorite pop songs into amazing metal covers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leo Moracchioli is literally a one man band, who has found a knack for notching up the metal on some of pop's biggest hits. Everything from the theme song from "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" to the most listened to song in the world right now, "Despacito."

He does the arrangements, plays all the instruments, sneaks in a stellar solo and records a creative music video for each song. We talked to him about why he does it and what kind of feedback he's been getting. If you're a music fan of any genre, it's worth it to check out his Youtube channel, Leap Frog Studios. He's likely taken one of your favorite songs and made it brand new.