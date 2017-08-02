Maggie Hendricks discusses a variety of topics on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At the beginning of August, there is never a shortage of anything to talk about here in Chicago.

From the Cubs, the awarding of a championship ring to Steve Bartman, and the Bears quarterback situation, it's been another eventful week for sports in the Windy City.

That gave Maggie Hendricks of USA Today a lot to talk about with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday's CLTV Sports Feed. She discussed all three topics during her two segments on the show.

You can watch Maggie's discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.