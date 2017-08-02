Lunchbreak: Tomato and basil caprese and wood oven baked sea scallops, prepared by Grand Geneva Resort and Spa chef Jason Poole

Jason Poole, Executive Chef
Ristoranté Brissago
Grand Geneva Resort and Spa
7036 Grand Geneva Way
Lake Geneva, WI
(800) 558-3417
www.grandgeneva.com/
Tomato and Basil Caprese
Ingredients:
6 heirloom tomatoes
6 buffalo mozzarella
6 basil leaves
1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive Oil
Fleur De Sel
fresh cracked pepper
Directions:
Cut tomatoes according to individual sizes. Cut mozzarella in half. Gently fold tomatoes and basil leaves with oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in center of plate and place mozzarella in middle, season mozzarella, and drizzle balsamic
Wood Oven Baked Sea Scallops
Ingredients:
6 ounces of sea scallops (fresh and cleaned)
1 teaspoon of garlic
6 pieces of cippolini onions quartered
2 ounces of White Wine
1 ounce of Parmesan cheese
half of a fresh squeezed lemon
2 oregano sprigs
1 ounce of butter
Directions:
In a white casserole dish add scallops, onions, garlic, and oil. Cook in oven at 400 degrees for approximately 5 minutes until scallops brown, deglaze with white wine and lemon juice. Add butter, oregano, and parsley leaves and emulsify