Lunchbreak: Tomato and basil caprese and wood oven baked sea scallops, prepared by Grand Geneva Resort and Spa chef Jason Poole

Jason Poole, Executive Chef

Ristoranté Brissago

Grand Geneva Resort and Spa

7036 Grand Geneva Way

Lake Geneva, WI

(800) 558-3417

www.grandgeneva.com/

Tomato and Basil Caprese

Ingredients:

6 heirloom tomatoes

6 buffalo mozzarella

6 basil leaves

1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive Oil

Fleur De Sel

fresh cracked pepper

Directions:

Cut tomatoes according to individual sizes. Cut mozzarella in half. Gently fold tomatoes and basil leaves with oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in center of plate and place mozzarella in middle, season mozzarella, and drizzle balsamic

Wood Oven Baked Sea Scallops

Ingredients:

6 ounces of sea scallops (fresh and cleaned)

1 teaspoon of garlic

6 pieces of cippolini onions quartered

2 ounces of White Wine

1 ounce of Parmesan cheese

half of a fresh squeezed lemon

2 oregano sprigs

1 ounce of butter

Directions:

In a white casserole dish add scallops, onions, garlic, and oil. Cook in oven at 400 degrees for approximately 5 minutes until scallops brown, deglaze with white wine and lemon juice. Add butter, oregano, and parsley leaves and emulsify