Lakeview restaurant owner charged with theft, tax evasion

CHICAGO — The owner of a Lakeview Mexican restaurant is facing charges after police said she was underreporting more than $1 million in sales.

Sandra Sanchez, 43, owner of Cesar’s Killer Margaritas, was charged with theft and tax evasion for defrauding the state out of more than $100,000, officials said.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan said that Sanchez used an automated sales suppression device to underreport more that $1 million in sales to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Madigan claimed that between January 2012 and October 2015, Sanchez used the sales suppression software, known as “zappers” to falsify electronic sales records to avoid paying the full amount of sales and use taxes to the state each month.

Zappers automatically delete business records of cash transactions and reconcile sales data so the reported sales appear to match the income, the attorney general’s office said.

The technology was banned in 2013.

Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court September 6.