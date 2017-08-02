Everything you need to know for Lollapalooza 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's largest music festival kicks of Thursday in Grant Park.

Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse and Arcade Fire are headlining this year's event. The music festival runs from Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Over 170 acts are booked for the four-day festival. The full lineup is on the Lollapalooza's website.

Tickets

General Admission tickets sold out within days of becoming available, although they can still be purchased on the secondary market through a ticket exchange created by Lollapalooza. Expensive VIP and Platinum tickets are still available.

Entry

Anyone entering the festival is subject to a bag search. For faster entrance, attendees can leave their bags at home.

Ticket-holders are allowed to re-enter the festival three times per day after initial entry, according to the festival's website. Bags will be searched upon entry and re-entry to the park.

How To Get There

From the train, to riding a bike, there are plenty of ways for music lovers to head to the festival this weekend.

City-dwellers can easily hop on the CTA to get to Grant Park.

Those taking the Brown, Orange, Pink or Green Lines can exit at Adams/Wabash or Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren

Blue Line riders can exit at Monroe, Jackson or LaSalle, while Red Line riders can get off on Monroe, Jackson or Harrison.

For bus information, or more travel information, visit transitchicago.com.

Metra is selling two-day passes for unlimited rides. On Thursday and Friday, passes are $10, for trains arriving downtown at 9:30 a.m. or later. On Saturday and Sunday, the passes are $8. For more information, visit Metra's website.

Those taking Uber can enter the code LOLLACHI17 for a free first ride up to $15.

There will also be official Lolla Shuttle buses leaving from Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Elgin and other Chicago suburbs. For more information on shuttles, visit their website.

Festival-goers can also take a taxi, ride their bike or drive to the festival.

Parking is available near Grant Park at the four Millennium Garages. There is also parking at Soldier Field's North Garage or other areas near the festival location. There is no parking at the actual festival grounds.

Prohibited Items

Some of the items prohibited from Lollapalooza include:

Bags larger than 18 L

Drones

E-Cigs or aping devices

Glass Containers

Hammocks

Pets, except for service animals

Professional audio/video recordicng equipment

Outside food or beverage including alcohol

Totems, flags or banners

Umbrellas

For a full list of what you can and can't bring to Lollapalooza, visit their website.

Street Closures

The City of Chicago listed street closures for the festival and is reminding drivers they may need to take alternates routes due to the festival.

Columbus is closed from Monroe to Roosevelt through the evening of Monday, August 7. Lake Shore Drive or State Street can be used as alternate routes around the festival crowds and closures.

In addition, Balbo and Jackson are closed from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive and Congress Parkway (including the Congress Circle) is closed from Michigan to Columbus.

Balbo from Columbus to Lakeshore Drive will remain closed through Thursday, August 10 and Jackson from Columbus to Lakeshore Drive will remain closed through Wednesday, August 9. Traffic Control Aides will be deployed to facilitate traffic around the area.

Weather

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as well as Sunday. Regardless of weather conditions, umbrellas are not allowed. For the latest weather updates, head to wgntv.com/weather.