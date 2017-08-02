× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Arizona

* This is the first series between the Cubs and Diamondbacks in 2017. Chicago has held a sizable edge in the meetings since 2015, winning 10 of the 14 matchups, with all four losses coming by a single run.

* The Cubs will have the benefit of the league’s easiest strength of schedules the rest of the way. Their opponents’ collective winning percentage stands at .474. Arizona has the third-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the majors at .522.

* The Diamondbacks had a disappointing month of July (10-14), posting a winning percentage 200 points below their mark through the end of June (50-31).

* After a rough 2016 (6.39 ERA), Zack Godley has been impressive this season, allowing three runs or fewer in all but two of his 14 starts.

* The Cubs’ youngsters have continued to perform in 2017, as they lead the majors in hits, home runs, RBI and runs scored this season by players currently 25 or younger.