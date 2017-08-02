× Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a slow steady fall. The Fox River that has been in flood at the Algonquin Tailwater will slip below flood today, while the Pecatonica River at Shirland is forecast to fall below flood next Monday.

…The rivers in flood are depicted in light-green on the highlighted map…

The latest river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: