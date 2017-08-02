Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a slow steady fall. The Fox River that has been in flood at the Algonquin Tailwater will slip below flood today, while the Pecatonica River at Shirland is forecast to fall below flood next Monday.

…The rivers in flood are depicted in light-green on the highlighted map…

The latest river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Aug 2 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       1.38  07 AM Wed   0.00

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       3.15  06 AM Wed  -0.21
Gurnee               7.0       3.41  06 AM Wed  -0.57
Lincolnshire        12.5       8.02  07 AM Wed  -0.50
Des Plaines         15.0       9.60  07 AM Wed  -0.53
River Forest        16.0       6.07  07 AM Wed  -0.49
Riverside            7.0       3.30  07 AM Wed  -0.10

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.51  06 AM Wed  -0.58 Fall Below
Montgomery          13.0      12.66  07 AM Wed  -0.17
Dayton              12.0       9.23  07 AM Wed  -0.26

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      14.97  07 AM Wed   0.00

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       7.43  07 AM Wed  -0.03

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.04  07 AM Wed  -0.01
Shorewood            6.5       2.40  07 AM Wed  -0.08

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       4.65  06 AM Wed  -0.02
Foresman            18.0       6.50  07 AM Wed  -0.27
Chebanse            16.0       3.94  07 AM Wed  -0.23
Iroquois            18.0       7.03  07 AM Wed  -0.43

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       3.70  07 AM Wed  -0.06

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       4.46  07 AM Wed  -0.21
Kouts               11.0       5.39  07 AM Wed  -0.23
Shelby               9.0       6.21  07 AM Wed  -0.33
Momence              5.0       2.44  07 AM Wed  -0.17
Wilmington           6.5       1.93  07 AM Wed  -0.13

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       2.79  06 AM Wed  -0.03

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.16  07 AM Wed  -0.06

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       5.34  07 AM Wed  -0.08
South Holland       16.5       5.40  06 AM Wed   0.01

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       1.60  07 AM Wed  -0.04

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       3.03  07 AM Wed  -0.01
Leonore             16.0       3.76  07 AM Wed  -0.03

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       5.51  07 AM Wed  -0.34
Ottawa             463.0     459.87  06 AM Wed   0.00
La Salle            20.0      15.94  07 AM Wed  -0.92

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       3.49  07 AM Wed  -0.11

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       3.19  07 AM Wed  -0.25
Perryville          12.0       7.46  06 AM Wed  -0.23

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      14.00  07 AM Wed  -0.35  Minor

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       9.16  06 AM Wed  -0.50
Latham Park         10.0       9.61  07 AM Wed  -0.63
Rockford             9.0       3.89  07 AM Wed  -0.49
Byron               13.0      11.32  07 AM Wed  -0.59
Dixon               16.0      13.44  06 AM Wed  -0.52