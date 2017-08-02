× Attempted robbery at Verizon store leads to officer-involved shooting in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A botched robbery attempt led to a police chase and an officer involved shooting in Gary.

Police say five people attempted to rob a Verizon store around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Munster.

The suspects attempted to get away in a car, but were chased by several law enforcement agencies.

They ditched the car in Gary, and took off on foot.

That’s when one suspect was shot and wounded — but it’s not clear how badly.

Three others were arrested.

A fifth person is still on the run.

Police say they recovered weapons at the scene.

No officers were injured.