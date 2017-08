× ‘American Idol’ contestant pleads not guilty to battery in Palatine bar fight

PALATINE, Ill. — Singer Haley Reinhart entered a not guilty plea to charges of misdemeanor battery.

The former “American Idol” contestant is accused of hitting a bouncer at a Palatine, Ill., bar last month.

Police said Reinhart was with a group of disorderly people that was asked to leave and she hit the security guard in the head on her way out.

An attorney for Reinhart said she is the victim in the incident.