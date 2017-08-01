Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN News at Ten
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Watch Live
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
76°
76°
Low
67°
High
85°
Wed
66°
83°
Thu
62°
82°
Fri
58°
71°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
T-storm prospects on the rise—strong storms Thursday
Posted 9:56 PM, August 1, 2017, by
WGN Weather Team
,
Updated at 10:04PM, August 1, 2017
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
×
T-storm prospects on the rise—strong storms Thursday
Click to Enlarge
Save
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
Steve Bartman receives 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series Championship ring
MAC Cosmetics to giveaway free lipstick for National Lipstick Day
Boy, 6, dies after Beecher crash that killed pregnant mother, 2 younger brothers
Woman’s body found in car parked outside Walmart for three months
Latest News
T-storm prospects on the rise—strong storms Thursday
What is the flattest state in the United States? And the most mountainous?
4 shot in Humboldt Park
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Matt Lampson joins Sports Feed before MLS All-Star Game
Ask Tom Why
Weather
Weather Blog
Chicagoans will be dodging t-storm clusters in coming days as temps/humidities surge; model forecasts generating impressive rainfalls; heat prospects on the rise later next week
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
Weather
Weather Blog
Chicago area under risk of periodic strong to severe T-storms tonight through Friday
Weather
Weather Blog
Clusters of strong T-storms continue to move across Chicago area until mid-morning
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
Weather
Weather Blog
Risk of strong to severe T-storms and localized flood-producing downpours tonight into Thursday
Weather
Weather Blog
Severe thunderstorm risk continues over the Chicago area today/tonight into Thursday
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
“NW” upper flow severs access to tropical air shutting down thundery deluges even as area rivers rise to record crests; a few t-storms toward Sunday; heat follows Tue/Wed
Explainer
Weather
Weather Blog
Surge of drier air sends storms south of area
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Steamy tropical air to ride gusty “SW” winds into Chicago Thursday; year’s 7th 90°+ could fuel powerful Thursday night t-storms; “Cindy’s” squally rains threaten Gulf Coast flooding
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
City’s first official 90-degree high temp in 3 weeks threatens to fuel severe t-storms late Thursday and Thursday night; models suggest a squall line may race down Lake Michigan reaching Chicago tonight
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Mid-week break for sun to be short-lived; new spring storm lifts into Midwest Thursday with strong winds/new rains on saturated ground; south suburbs at greatest risk for rain
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.
Post to
Cancel