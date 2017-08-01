Suburban soldier receives hero’s welcome home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A local soldier received a hero's welcome as he returned from Afghanistan today.

Dozens turned out to greet 1st Lieutenant Phil Lee as he arrived in his hometown of Frankfort.

Lt. Lee is a graduate of Lincoln Way High School and went on to join the army. He received a bronze star. And like his father before him, a Vietnam veteran, Lt. Lee is a recipient of a Purple Heart as well.

Lt Lee was wounded in a mortar blast several months ago and continues to recover.

Family, friends and veterans from all branches gathered to welcome him home.