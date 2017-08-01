Selena’s brother on Texas county’s Top 10 Most Wanted

NUECES COUNTY, Texas – The brother of the late Tejano music star, Selena, is a wanted man in Texas.

Abraham, or A.B., Quintanilla was listed as one of the Top 10 Most Wanted in Nueces County in Texas. He is wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.

Officials describe the 53-year-old as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 184 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 888-TIPS or 800-827-8477.

Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed on March 31, 1995 by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar.