Republican strategist Chris Robling and Democratic strategist Marj Halperin discuss Scaramucci and General Kelly
-
Republican strategist Chris Robling, Democratic strategist Marj Halperin on the firing of FBI Director James Comey
-
Political duo on Comey’s testimony and investigation
-
Political duo discusses the delayed Health Care vote
-
Republican strategist Chris Robling, Democratic strategist Marj Halperin on Trump’s tweets and Illinois budget plan
-
Political duo on Trump sharing information with senior Russian officials
-
-
Trump names John Kelly as chief of staff after Reince Priebus resigns
-
New chain of command at White House as John Kelly takes helm
-
Anthony Scaramucci out after 11 days as White House communications director
-
Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council
-
Trump to pull out of Paris climate agreement
-
-
White House Shakeup: Sean Spicer resigns, Anthony Scaramucci will be communication director
-
Special session underway but no sign of budget
-
Roger Ailes, who built Fox News into a powerhouse, dies at 77