WATCH LIVE: Gov. Rauner on education funding reform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor Bruce Rauner is set to discuss the status of school funding later Tuesday morning.

Right now, he’s reviewing a plan the state legislature sent to his office Monday.

The governor had set a Monday deadline for lawmakers to send a plan outlining school funding for the upcoming year.

The version Democrats delivered was agreed to in may but they had been holding off on sending it to Rauner, because he vowed to veto it.

The plans includes pension relief for Chicago, which the governor called a “bailout.”

Without legislation in place, schools will not receive funding.

The first payment is due to school districts on Aug. 10.