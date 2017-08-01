New Jersey senator introduces bill to legalize marijuana

CHICAGO — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker introduced a bill that would legalize marijuana on a federal level on Tuesday.

The bill, called the Marijuana Justice Act, would end marijuana’s status as an illegal drug on the federal level, TIME reports. According to TIME, the bill would would remove cannabis from the federal scheduling system, which currently classifies marijuana in the same regulatory class as heroin.

The bill would also cut federal money from states with disproportionate marijuana arrest rates for minorities and the poor, TIME said.

The Democratic senator said the bill would “remedy many of the failures of the War of Drugs.” He also said it will help reduce the country’s overflowing prison population.

“The effects of the drug war have had a disproportionately devastating impact on Americans of color and the poor,” the senator said in a Facebook post.