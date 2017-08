Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Nearly 2,000 auto mechanics around the Chicago area are on strike.

The mechanics are expected to hit the picket lines at 7 a.m. today after voting overwhelmingly to walk off the job.

The strike affects about 130 new car dealerships.

Both sides say they don't want to inconvenience people looking for a tune-up, but these issues are important.

For the union, it's a guaranteed 40-hour week and for the dealers -- it's about staying competitive with franchise shops such as Jiffy Lube.