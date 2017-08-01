Midday Fix: Aladdin star Jacob Dickey makes strawberry vanilla pancakes

Jacob Dickey

Strawberry Vanilla Pancakes

Yields 32 small pancakes

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt (optional)

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 Tablespoon canola oil

2 Tablespoons vanilla extract

2 cups strawberries, diced or sliced

1-2 teaspoons granulated sugar

zest of 1 orange (optional)

powdered sugar or maple syrup, for serving (optional)

Directions

In a small bowl, mix strawberries and orange zest (if using) with 1-2 teaspoons of granulated sugar (adjust the sugar based on the sweetness of your berries). In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar and baking powder. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk buttermilk, egg, oil and vanilla until combined. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, mixing until combined. Fold in strawberries and orange zest, if using. Heat griddle to medium heat (add oil and/or use cooking spray as needed). Pour about 1 Tablespoon of batter onto griddle for each pancake. Cook until you see bubbles appear (about 2-3 minutes), flip and cook on the other side until set (about 2 minutes).