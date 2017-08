× Man fined $500 for walking naked around Kansas town

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A man in Kansas was fined for taking a Sunday stroll in the nude.

People who were out this weekend in Lawrence, Kan., snapped pictures of 34-year-old Christopher Carlson as he walked naked through the busy downtown.

He made it a few blocks before police picked him up and fined him $500.

Carlson then went back downtown and stripped down yet again.