Lunchbreak: Five-spice glazed chicken and sizzling grilled romaine with lime and sesame, prepared by Chef Ryan Hutmacher

Five-Spice Glazed Chicken

Ingredients

Chicken:

2 pounds, boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 Tbs grapeseed oil

Kosher salt and cracked pepper, to taste

Glaze:

1/2 cup packed, brown sugar

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce or tamari

1/4 tsp Chinese five-spice, ground

Garnish:

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Calories 213, Protein 27g,

Fat 5g, Carbs 14g, Fiber 0g

Directions

Chicken:

Place the chicken breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap or in a plastic zippered bag and gently pound with a pan or rolling pin to even thickness, between 1/4” to 1/2“ thick. Blot pounded chicken breasts with paper towel to remove ALL excess moisture. Season with salt and pepper. Preheat large sauté pan on medium heat for 5 minutes, then immediately begin cooking chicken in pan (if using a grill or grill pan, brush oil directly onto chicken then place onto preheated surface) cooking 4-6 minutes on one side until golden brown, at which time you flip and cook another 4-6 minutes, matching the same color. Do not crowd the pan. Allow 1” gaps between sides of pan and adjacent chicken portions to achieve proper color and texture. The internal temperature should reach a minimum of 165 F, before transferring to a platter and covering with foil to maintain heat.

Glaze:

In a small sauce pot, bring brown sugar, rice vinegar and soy sauce to a boil then immediately turn off the heat. It will continue to reduce and reach glaze consistency once cooled.

Garnish:

Drizzle glaze over chicken, then sprinkle sesame seeds.

Sizzling Grilled Romaine w/ lime and sesame

Ingredients

Salad:

4 romaine hearts, split

1 Tbs grapeseed oil

Kosher salt and cracked pepper, to taste

Dressing:

Fresh squeezed lime juice, to taste

Garnish:

1 Tbs sesame oil drizzled

1.5 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Calories 53, Protein 1g,

Fat 5g, Carbs 4g, Fiber 2g